String of fast food restaurant break-ins on York Road

Abby Isaacs
Posted at 5:55 AM, Nov 21, 2022
BALTIMORE (WMAR) — WMAR-2 News is following a string of apparent burglaries along York Road in North Baltimore right at the city-county line.

All of the locations are fast food establishments. Three are pizza places: Vito’s, Pizza Mart and Mario’s Pizza. Five Guys was also broken into.

Baltimore Police officers are stationed at the locations as all of the front doors have been smashed, leaving big holes that look like someone has been in and out of them.

At the Five Guys at 6300 York Rd, the cash register looks ransacked, with part of it moved and knocked to the ground.

It’s hard to tell the extent of the damage behind the counters of the other locations.

The front door of the Qdoba at the same shopping center as Vito’s and Five Guys is also smashed, but the attempt to break in appears unsuccessful because of double paned glass.

