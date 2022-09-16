Watch Now
Strike averted, delays still expected on MARC trains

Camden, Brunswick and Penn Line trains will operate as normal
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - A train travels across the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 7:29 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 07:29:23-04

BALTIMORE, Md. — Despite an announcement from the White House about an agreement between unions and rail companies, MDOT says there may still be delays on MARC trains.

SEE MORE: Biden administration announces deal to avert rail strike

In a release, MARC said passengers should expect delays and possibly cancelations for several weeks on the Camden Line. The hold up is caused by freight train congestion on the tracks, which started while unions and companies were negotiating.

Since an agreement was reached Thursday, MTA said MARC Camden, Brunswick and Penn Line trains will operate as regularly scheduled.

But since it is expecting major backups, MTA Commuter buses will honor MARC tickets through Sept. 30. According to MARC, riders can also park for free at the BWI Rail Station garage where they can take the Penn line.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
