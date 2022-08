BALTIMORE — Mechanical street sweeping parking enforcement will begin on Monday.

This comes after a 30-day grace period that started back on July 13.

Central District routes are swept weekly. Those routes have signs around the areas indicating the days and times parking is restricted.

Quadrant street sweeping are once a month. Though those are do not have posted parking restrictions, the city encourage residents to move their vehicles on designated days.

You can find those days here.