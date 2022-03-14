BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Baltimore Police are investigating car clubs outside the city after several cars ripped through downtown Baltimore Sunday night.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before. Ever,” said Mike Klein.

Sunday, around 10:30 p.m., Klein was driving home down President Street to get onto Interstate 83 when a bunch of cars shut down the intersection.

“All these cars are doing donuts and I’m freaking out so I call 911 of course and they left me on hold. I got put on hold on 911. I couldn’t believe it,” said Klein.

Street racers perform donuts outside Baltimore Police headquarters

After a couple minutes, the operator said they were sending an officer but Klein never saw one.

He said after he got over the initial shock of it all, he noticed the group had people out directing traffic to make sure no one got hit.

“Those were the people who were trying to guide us through not getting hit by one of those cars. They had their own guards,” said Klein.

It was all playing out right in front of police headquarters.

“They started going crazy right here right in front of the police station. Of course no police in sight,” said Klein. “I know they are busy. I know they are trying to do their best but where were the police on this?”

According to BPD, officers were monitoring disturbances from car clubs downtown and on MLK Boulevard this weekend.

They are working with surrounding jurisdictions to prepare for when they get information that the clubs are entering the city. Officers are investigating the vehicles to issue citations.