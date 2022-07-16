Watch Now
STREAK OVER: Orioles' fall to Rays, 5-4 to end 10-game win streak

Associated Press
Posted at 10:21 PM, Jul 15, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — As they say, all good things must come to an end.

The Orioles' strong 10-game winning streak came to a halt with a 5-4 loss at Tampa Bay Friday night.

Baltimore (45-45) led 2-1 until the Rays poured on four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Ramon Urias' second home run of the game, in the top of the eighth, pushed the Orioles to within a run, at 5-4.

Unfortunately for the O's, they were unable to rally in the ninth.

Trey Mancini hit his ninth home run for the Orioles.

The Orioles and Rays play the second game of their series at 4:10 p.m. Saturday.

