Straight Jokes! No Chaser comedy tour coming to CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — The 'Straight Jokes! No Chaser' comedy tour is coming to Baltimore.

Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Mike Epps are some of the acts.

They're performing on April 14 at the CFG Bank Arena, formerly known as the Royal Farms Arena.

Presale for tickets begins Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour hosted by @therealmikeepps with Cedric the Entertainer, @realDLHughley, Earthquake & @DCYoungFly is coming to CFG Bank Arena on Friday, April 14! Presale begins this Thursday, January 19th at 10AM. Use code “303540” pic.twitter.com/n5u5348EGh — CFG Bank Arena (@CFGBankArena) January 17, 2023

You can purchase tickets here. Make sure to use the code 303540.