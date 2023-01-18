Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Straight Jokes! No Chaser comedy tour coming to CFG Bank Arena

straight jokes, no chaser
CFG Bank Arena<br/><br/>
straight jokes, no chaser
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 07:49:23-05

BALTIMORE — The 'Straight Jokes! No Chaser' comedy tour is coming to Baltimore.

Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Mike Epps are some of the acts.

They're performing on April 14 at the CFG Bank Arena, formerly known as the Royal Farms Arena.

Presale for tickets begins Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets here. Make sure to use the code 303540.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices