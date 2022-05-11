Storms, wind force Assateague Island to temporarily close Over-Sand Vehicle zone

BERLIN, Md. — A recent rain and wind storm has forced Assateague Island to close its Over-Sand Vehicle zone.

The area which permits vehicles to ride up and down miles of the park's unspoiled beaches was damaged during the storm and is currently too dangerous to travel.

At least one part of the zone is completely impassable at this time, according to park officials.

Also, a large number of the area's traffic boundary markers were reportedly lost or destroyed in the storm.

Officials are hoping to get that portion of the park reopened by May 14, but it's far from a guarantee depending on weather conditions.

Work and repairs are however underway.

For more information call 410-641-1441.