Storms force Baltimore County Schools without power to close Friday

TOWSON, Md. — Several Baltimore County Schools were forced to close Friday after severe storms left them without power.

Here is a list of closures.

-Pinewood Elementary School, 200 Rickswood Road, Timonium, Maryland 21093

-Summit Park Elementary School, 6920 Diana Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21209

-Charlesmont Elementary School, 7800 W. Collingham Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21222

-Battle Monument, 7801 E. Collingham Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21222

- CCBC Catonsville opens at noon on August 5. Employees should telework. Camp Heritage remains open.