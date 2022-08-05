Watch Now
Storms force Baltimore County Schools without power to close Friday

Posted at 9:06 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 09:06:18-04

TOWSON, Md. — Several Baltimore County Schools were forced to close Friday after severe storms left them without power.

Here is a list of closures.

-Pinewood Elementary School, 200 Rickswood Road, Timonium, Maryland 21093

-Summit Park Elementary School, 6920 Diana Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21209

-Charlesmont Elementary School, 7800 W. Collingham Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21222

-Battle Monument, 7801 E. Collingham Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21222

- CCBC Catonsville opens at noon on August 5. Employees should telework. Camp Heritage remains open.

