Store clerk tracks down theft suspect, ends up getting carjacked

WHITE OAK, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are searching for a suspect connected to a June 13 theft and armed carjacking.

It all started around 7pm, when the suspect allegedly stole something from the victim's store on New Hampshire Avenue in White Oak.

That incident was caught on video. It shows the suspect rear back with his fist as if he's about to punch the victim.



Once the suspect fled, the employee took his car to go looking for him.

The victim eventually found the suspect blocks up at a bus stop.

Police say the victim got out of his car with the engine still running, and approached the suspect.

An altercation ensued, at which point the suspect allegedly pulled a weapon and threatened the victim.

The suspect then got in the victim's car and took off.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 240-773-5100 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477.