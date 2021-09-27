Stop identity thieves

From widespread cyber-attacks to fraud emails and texts.

The web has many ways to grab what they need from you.

Seventy-nine percent of internet users feel they have completely lost control over their personal data.

But there are ways you can protect yourself.

First download an identity protection system.

U.S. News and World Report rated the top ten systems with identity guard, identity force and ID shield in the top three.

Next, check your apps.

They can be used to bombard you with spam.

Some popular ones that have come under fire for sharing your info: camscanner, Facebook, and Tik-Tok.

A simple step to keeping you safe online is to update your devices regularly.

Logging off of social media might not even protect you.

Apps like Facebook and Tik-Tok can collect your data information without you even knowing. So, keep a close eye on your information!