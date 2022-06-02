Watch
Stolen golf cart seen going the wrong way on Anne Arundel street; driver arrested

Posted at 11:12 AM, Jun 02, 2022
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — A 25-year-old man was charged with driving a stolen golf cart the wrong way down an Anne Arundel County street while drunk.

Anne Arundel County police arrested Justin James Wiggington, 25, of Davidsonville, after he was seen driving a golf cart on the wrong side of the road, near Central Avenue and Beards Point Road in Davidsonville.

It happened at about 10:45 p.m. June 1.

Wiggington was allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs/alcohol, and the golf cart was reported stolen.

