Stolen dog reunited with owner in Charles Village

Posted at 7:08 PM, Feb 09, 2022
BALTIMORE — A dog stolen from a home burglary in 2500 block of North Calvert is back home days after the theft.

1-year-old Bucket, a Havanese Poodle mix has been reunited with his owner!

To say bucket was excited to be home was an understatement. It was like a mini block party as neighbors came to greet the pup.

He’d been missing since Saturday after thieves returned to a home they’d previously gained entry to.

Using stolen keys they stole bucket along with his owners laptop, a kindle, credit cards, a passport and more.

Until today bucket’s owner Gwen says she’d been losing sleep worried about her and the dogs safety. She’d even been checking area animal shelters.

