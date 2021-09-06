Stolen dog found in Dundalk gets private flight home to NC

DUNDALK, Md (WMAR) — "They got him home to me and as you see he has not left my side," said owner Sheila Salazar.

It took an entire community working together, but they made a cross country reunion possible.

The dog Nigel was found roaming a Dundalk alley on September 1. Community rescuer Leah Biddinger used her handheld scanner to check him for a microchip and got a match... but the catch, the owner lived in North Carolina.

She got a hold of Salazar who said her dog Nigel was stolen from her Fayetteville neighborhood a few days prior.

"Then it was kind of like what do we do," said Biddinger.

Biddinger knew she had to get Nigel home. He stayed at the grooming and boarding facility Dog E. Stylz in Essex while they reached out to Amelia Air, an organization that saves animals from high kill shelters and flies them to rescues who can find them homes.

"They get animals in bad situations back into good situations. They are an amazing organization," said Biddinger.

"I know I would be devastated if one of my fur babies disappeared so it was definitely a moving thing to help," said pilot Jordan Mccarthy.

He and one other pilot based out of Virginia volunteered to fly Nigel home and Sunday, he made the trip, first class of course.

"It was good to see him go home. He was happy. He snuggled in my lap the whole flight," said Mccarthy.

Salazar, who just adopted Nigel from a shelter in May, was extremely grateful, especially because it’s not the first dog that’s been stolen from her, but it’s the first happy ending.

"To fight with me and help me get him home, I'm grateful. Like no words can even…" said Salazar.

"Knowing the rescue community was able to come together and make this happen is overwhelming. I’m still in awe of what happened," said Biddinger.

Biddinger is constantly working to reconnect stray dogs with their families and recommends all pet owners make sure their chip information is up to date.

Amelia Air is a Virginia non profit with a goal to save at least 500 animals each year by flying them off death row to rescues who place them with loving forever families.