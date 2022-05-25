Still without a contract extension, Lamar Jackson not spotted at OTAs

BALTIMORE — With the second day of organized team activities (OTAs) kicking off for the Ravens, their quarterback wasn't in attendance.

Lamar Jackson has yet to fully engage in contract talks with the Ravens according to reports. He is entering his fifth-year option and if the sides are unable to reach a contract extension by next offseason, the team will have to place the franchise tag on him according to ESPN.

The quarterback is one of several other Ravens not in attendance.

Lamar Jackson is one of about 18 Ravens I don’t see on practice field for OTAs. Several absences are injury/recovery related, like Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Ojabo, Marcus Peters, Tyus Bowser. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 25, 2022

Other notable Ravens I don’t see: Nick Boyle, Ja’Wuan James, Morgan Moses, Ronnie Stanley, Jaylon Ferguson, Kyle Fuller, Ar’Darius Washington, Marcus Williams, Iman Marshall, Michael Pierce, Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 25, 2022

However these OTAs are voluntary, and his teammates and coaches aren't worried. They're certain he'll rejoin them on the field when he's ready.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews on Lamar Jackson's absence: I know Lamar and I’ve talked with him. I know how hard he’s working. He’s extremely motivated and extremely hungry. So there’s no worries over there." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 25, 2022

The Ravens' three-day mandatory minicamp will be June 14-16.

