Still without a contract extension, Lamar Jackson not spotted at OTAs

Posted at 2:29 PM, May 25, 2022
BALTIMORE — With the second day of organized team activities (OTAs) kicking off for the Ravens, their quarterback wasn't in attendance.

Lamar Jackson has yet to fully engage in contract talks with the Ravens according to reports. He is entering his fifth-year option and if the sides are unable to reach a contract extension by next offseason, the team will have to place the franchise tag on him according to ESPN.

The quarterback is one of several other Ravens not in attendance.

However these OTAs are voluntary, and his teammates and coaches aren't worried. They're certain he'll rejoin them on the field when he's ready.

The Ravens' three-day mandatory minicamp will be June 14-16.

