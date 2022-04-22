Stevenson University women's beach volleyball team wins national championship

TAVARES, Fla. — The Stevenson University women's beach volleyball team - one of the only such teams in the country - won a national championship last weekend.

The Mustangs took first place in the AVCA Small College Beach Championship, sweeping Hendrix College, from Conway, Ark., with a score of 4-0, reported the university. The championship took place in Tavares, Fla., on April 16.

In 2016, the Mustangs became the first NCAA Division III program to compete in women's beach volleyball. There are now six DIII teams.

Athletics director Brett Adams said at the time: “With the NCAA Division III passing legislation that affirms Women’s Sand Volleyball as an emerging women’s sport coupled with the fact that it is already a very popular Olympic sport, we think that this is a great opportunity for our student-athletes.”

In the AVCA championship, Emily Pellini and Shannon Baily were named All-Americans. The Mustangs finished their season with a score of 19-9, their best finish since 2018, reports the university.