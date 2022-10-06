Stephen Davis pleads guilty to first degree murder of his 5-year-old half-sister

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Stephen Davis has entered a guilty plea to first degree murder in the death of his 5-year-old half-sister Anayah Jannah Abdul.

“Stephen Davis has admitted his guilt in the murder of Anayah, and has elected a trial on the issue of his criminal responsibility for his actions," said State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. "The defendant will have the burden of proof in persuading a judge or a jury that at the time of the murder, due to a mental disorder, he lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of the conduct or conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.”

On the morning of October 3, 2020, Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court in Pasadena, the call was made from a family member at the address stating that a black Dodge Charger sedan was missing.

According to police, the family member also stated that no one had permission to drive the vehicle and that Davis II was also missing.

When officers arrived, they learned that the family member had woken up, checked her phone, and saw that at 3:00 a.m. there was a doorbell camera notification of movement in her front yard. She could also see that Davis got into the minivan, and moved it to the street.

The residents decided to call police when they discovered a concerning note they believed had been written by Davis. While officers were on scene, it was discovered that Abdul was found dead in her

bed.

Later in the day, member of the AACPD tracked Davis location to an area on I-70 in Ohio. State police and other law enforcement began looking for the missing Dodge Charger, Davis was located still driving on I-70.

State troopers attempted to pull Davis over, however, he accelerated and there was a pursuit, his top speed was 131 miles per hour.

The vehicle eventually slowed down and he was pulled over, to the shoulder of the road where he was eventually taken into custody.

Davis was taken back to Anne Arundel County where he was charged with first degree murder of Abdul.

The NCR trial will take place on April 10, 2023.