Staying safe during the nasty heatwave

Close those windows and get the fans and air conditioners going.

We’re about to hit a heat wave tomorrow with temperatures expected to be in the high 90’s and feel even hotter than that.

Experts say water is your best friend and to find shade often.

For families, school is out and it’s time for summer fun.

Dr. Korin Hudson with Medstar Health said that day out in the sun could quickly become tragic if you don’t prepare.

“Heat can be very dangerous,” she said. “It can in fact be deadly both for athletes and non-athletes alike. We have to be really careful not to get overheated when we are outside and make sure we have a cool place to get inside when we need it.”

With temperatures expected to feel like the 100’s, the kids at camp or practice need to be extra cautious.

“My kids they go go go go. We really have to put the reigns on them sometimes. Make sure they are taking plenty of breaks drinking lots of water and get them out of the sun and into the shade, air conditioning every once in a while for a break. Really checking in to make sure they aren’t looking listless and lethargic. They kind of get that glassy look in their eye that tells you they’ve had enough.”

Dr. Hudson said one of the keys is to avoid the hottest parts of the day between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Try to get activities in early in the morning or late in the afternoon.

Work out with a buddy and make sure someone knows where you are.

The pool is a great way to cool down but make sure you are being careful.

“Make sure you’re wearing your sunscreen SPF-30 or higher. Remember that as we get them out in the heat and the sun a lot of them are going to spending time out in the sun. Drowning is still a major risk for kids. Having appropriate adult supervision. A flotation device is not a substitute for adult supervision.”

Here is a list of cooling stations for Baltimore City

That are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every weekday.

Oliver Center Senior Center - 1700 Gay Street (410) 396-3861

1700 Gay Street (410) 396-3861 Hatton Senior Center - 2825 Fait Avenue (410) 396-9025

2825 Fait Avenue (410) 396-9025 Harford Senior Center - 4920 Harford Rd (410) 426-4009

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center - 1601 Baker St (410) 396-7725