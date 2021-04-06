Statue of slave-owner, Captain John O'Donnell removed from Canton Square

CANTON, Md. — On Monday, the statue of slave-owner, Captain John O'Donnell was removed from Canton Square.

Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement on the removal, saying in part that this is a historical moment, however there's countless other publicly named monuments, statues, streets and schools across the city that must be reassessed.

"I am committed to dismantling structural oppression in Baltimore by working with the City Administrator to commission a team to establish procedures for reviewing the impact of these cruel monuments while continuing to promote equitable policies to right yesterday’s wrongs. Thanks to the Canton Anti-Racism Alliance for their persistence on this effort and continuous work on building an inclusive Baltimore."

Mark Edelson, Canton Community Association President, Chair of the Canton Anti-Racism Alliance, and Candidate for Delegate in District 46 issued the following statement on the removal:

“I applaud Mayor Scott and his Administration for listening to our community and taking down the O’Donnell statue this evening,” said Edelson. “The Canton Anti-Racism Alliance has built a diverse coalition of community members, business owners, African-American historians, and city residents to address the legacy of slavery in Canton and coalesce around building a better and shared future together. We petitioned the city – with support from nearly 1,000 local residents, Councilmember Zeke Cohen, and the entire District 46 Delegation - to remove the statue and tonight, thanks to the Scott Administration, it came down. Tonight represents a new chapter of welcoming and inclusivity in Canton.”