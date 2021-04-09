State's first electric vehicle charging station opens to public

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The state’s first electric vehicle charging station opened to the public today.

It's at the Essex-Rosedale District Courthouse on Kelso Drive. The station is part of a partnership with the state and BGE.

"Through our partnership with BGE we will be adding a total of 65 of these electric vehicle chargers across 18 different sites including properties owned by the Maryland Department of General Services, the Maryland Department of Transportation, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources."

The chargers are the fastest type of charging infrastructure. They allow an 80 percent charge in 20 minutes.