State's Attorney Mosby hosts final Bmore Popup for youth on Inner Harbor cruise

BALTIMORE — State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby hosted her final Bmore PopUp event.

Mosby launched the summer series in 2017.

On Friday, youth and families enjoyed dinner, dancing, games, and more aboard the Inner Harbor Spirit for a cruise.

In the summer of 2017, State’s Attorney Mosby launched a series of Pop-Ups to provide free programming to youth and their families during the critical evening hours of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays when minor crime is most likely to occur.

The tradition has continued ever since, even when the series had to change to virtual because of the global pandemic.

The Pop-Ups provide exciting opportunities for youth and their families to engage in free programming including; Skate Jam at Shake and Bake Family Fun Center, Night at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Paint & Jam with Art with a Heart at Jubilee Arts Center, and pool parties. To date, 20,000 youth and families have participated in #BmorePopUps.

“In order to interrupt the vicious cycle of violence in our city, we must not only tackle the systemic and root causes of crime, but we must also figure out ways to prevent crime and that starts with reaching our young people before they potentially engage in violence. I am extremely proud of the work my Crime Control and Prevention division has done to make our #BmorePopUp summer series a success year after year. The lives we've touched and the connections we've made in the community are priceless," said State's Attorney Mosby.

