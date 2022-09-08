Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

State's Attorney-elect Bates gives water to residents impacted by unclean water

bates.jpg
WMAR Staff
bates.jpg
Posted at 10:36 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 22:36:01-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s State’s attorney-elect Ivan Bates did his part to help with the water issue.

He partnered with local activist group “Campaign Zero” to distribute thousands of bottles of water and hand sanitizer to more than 2,500 units in Baltimore.

He talked about how the contaminated water has especially affected the senior community.

"The older adult community in West Baltimore is often forgotten, and you know the 8 to 16 bottles of water they gave out aren’t enough,” Bates said. “We need to wash our hands, we need to wash our face, we need to brush our teeth. We need water."

Bates called seniors the pillars of our communities and said it should be our top priority to bring water to many of them who can't drive to get it themselves.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019