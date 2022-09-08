State's Attorney-elect Bates gives water to residents impacted by unclean water

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s State’s attorney-elect Ivan Bates did his part to help with the water issue.

He partnered with local activist group “Campaign Zero” to distribute thousands of bottles of water and hand sanitizer to more than 2,500 units in Baltimore.

He talked about how the contaminated water has especially affected the senior community.

"The older adult community in West Baltimore is often forgotten, and you know the 8 to 16 bottles of water they gave out aren’t enough,” Bates said. “We need to wash our hands, we need to wash our face, we need to brush our teeth. We need water."

Bates called seniors the pillars of our communities and said it should be our top priority to bring water to many of them who can't drive to get it themselves.