State Troopers pull two from from fiery crash in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — A couple Maryland State troopers helped saved the lives of two people in Harford County over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, a Volkswagen collided with a Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Belair and Reckord Roads.

Troopers Jack Hadley and Stanley Gustaitis happened to hear the crash and noticed smoke coming from the location.

On scene, they found the Jeep in flames. Hadley and Gustaitis were able to pull the driver from the burning car and get him to an ambulance.

The crash also left the driver of the Volkswagen trapped. The troopers were able to pull off the rescue before the fire potentially spread.

That driver was flown to Shock Trauma.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, police say the Volkswagen had been traveling at an excessive speed.

It's unclear if any citations have been issued.