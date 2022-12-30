State Troopers gear up for New Year's weekend enforcement

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are gearing up for an expected increase in impaired driving over New Year's weekend.

According to the MVA 173 people died on Maryland roadways in 2021 as result of impaired driving, leaving an additional 2,802 people injured.

Each of the agency's 23 barracks will increase patrols in specific areas throughout the state.

The Waterloo Barrack will focus on crash reduction and DUI enforcement on Interstate-70 and Interstate-95 in Howard County.

North East Barrack troopers will pay special attention to US Route 40, Maryland Route 272 and Maryland Route 273 in Cecil County.

Troopers from the Westminster Barrack will be deployed all over Carroll County, specifically on Maryland Routes 140 and 26.

LaPlata based troopers will show a heavier presence in Waldorf around US Route 301 and Maryland Routes 5 and 228.

Troopers out of the Easton Barrack will monitor US routes 50 and 404, along with extra efforts in Talbot and Dorchester Counties.

Around the Annapolis area, the primary focus will be on Maryland Route 50 and I-97.

The Forestville barrack will have targeted enforcement along Route 5 and I-495 within southern Prince George's County

Around Hagerstown, troopers will be in the areas of I-70 and I-68.

Troopers from Princess Anne will be posted along US Route 13 and Maryland Route 413 in Somerset County.

Centreville Barrack troopers will be assigned to patrolling US Route 301 and the US Route 50 corridor.

Meanwhile troopers out of Berlin will be paying close attention to West Ocean City, Ocean Pines and Route 50.

Over in Western Maryland, troopers from the McHenry Barrack will concentrate on areas of Garrett County including I-68 and Route 219.

Maryland State Police offered the following road safety tips for the holiday.

If you are attending a New Year’s Eve gathering:

· Designate your sober driver in advance and give that person your car keys.

· If you’re planning on driving, avoid drinking.

· Consider using public transportation, call a taxi or use a ride-share service if you don’t have a sober driver.

· Don’t let a friend drive if you think they are impaired.

· If you see someone who you believe is driving impaired, call police.

· Always buckle up.

· Don’t text, use a cellphone that is not hands-free or drive distracted.

If you are hosting a New Year’s Eve gathering:

· Remember, you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired-driving crash.

· Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages

· Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are set up in advance for guest who are planning to drink alcoholic beverages.

· Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.

· Take away the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.