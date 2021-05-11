State Prosecutor investigating Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office employee

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office on Tuesday confirmed one of their employees is being investigated by the State Prosecutor.

"Today we learned that the Office of the State Prosecutor has opened an investigation related to an employee of the State’s Attorney’s Office. We are fully cooperating with the Office of the State Prosecutor," said Zy Richardson, Communications Director with the City State's Attorney's Office. This is an open and pending investigation and we cannot comment any further."

The target and scope of the investigation is currently unclear.

Based off Richardson's statement, the investigation does not appear to have any connection to an ongoing federal probe into City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

No other details were immediately released.