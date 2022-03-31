State police seek driver who fired at another motorist on I-95

WHITE MARSH, Md. — It’s estimated more than 100,000 vehicles travel on I-95 in Maryland each day, and from time to time, you’ll find someone traveling the speed limit, 65 miles per hour, in the fast lane.

“If I was in that big of a hurry, I guess I’d get into the other lane,” said John Schruefer of Baltimore who travels on I-95 almost daily. “It certainly isn’t worth tailing them. That’s for sure. Tailgating them.”

But when a Harford County man heading to work just after five o’clock in the morning on Tuesday found his southbound path along I-95 near White Marsh blocked by a white, Yukon Denali doing 65, Maryland State Police say he chose a different approach.

“The victim was not happy with the speed at which the Yukon was driving. He told police that he flashed his lights to indicate that he needed him to move over and that didn’t happen,” said Elena Russo.

Instead of hitting the gas, the driver of the Yukon tapped his brakes, further frustrating the trailing driver who then attempted to pass him on the right.

“The two vehicles found themselves traveling adjacent to each other on the highway and that’s when the suspect vehicle rolled down his passenger window and fired a shot at the victim’s vehicle,” added Russo.

When investigators inspected the victim’s vehicle, they discovered where a bullet had entered the front and traveled into the dashboard.

The aggressive driver had become a target and the law-abiding driver, a suspect in a shooting, all in a matter of seconds.

“I’m 74-years-old,” said Schruefer. “I’m used to the days when you could give the finger and all that business, but really you don’t even want to look at someone crosswise anymore, because you never know when they’re going to pull a gun out and take a shot at you.”

If you believe you may have witnessed what happened or if you know the whereabouts of the Yukon Denali, you’re asked to call the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.