State Police investigating hit and run that injured one man in Prince George's County

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 29, 2022
COLLEGE PARK — Maryland State Police are investigating an alleged hit and run crash that left the driver of a motorcycle injured Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., state troopers arrived at Route 50 in the area of Kenilworth Avenue for a crash involving a motorcycle.

The victim is Clayvon Anderson and was driving a black 2017 Honda CBR motorcycle.

When troopers talked to Anderson, he reported that he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. Calls may remain confidential.

