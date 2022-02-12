State Police arrest a Baltimore teacher charged with sexual solicitation of a minor

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police have arrested a Baltimore man Friday in connection to an ongoing criminal investigation, including sexual solicitation of a minor.

Mark Planamente of Parkville has been charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and displaying obscene material to a minor. The 38-year-old was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. and is currently being held without bond.

The investigation began on February 11, 2022, when Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit investigators got a tip about an alleged inappropriate internet contact between a young female and her former teacher. An investigation was immediately initiated.

Investigators were able to secure a search warrant for Planamente's Parkville home after identifying the suspect and recovering evidence. Maryland State Police investigators from the Computer Crimes Unit, Criminal Enforcement Division, and the Golden Ring Barrack, with the help of Homeland Security Investigations, served the search warrant Friday night.

During their search, investigators also recovered electronic devices that are being forensically examined. Additional charges may be filed depending on the results of digital forensics, interviews, and further investigation.

Troopers learned that Planamente was previously employed as a teacher in the Baltimore County Public School System and at The Catholic High School of Baltimore.

He worked as a teacher at Sisters Academy in Baltimore when he was arrested. The school has been notified, and they are aiding Maryland State Police with their investigation. The Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office, the Baltimore City Police Department, and the Baltimore County Police Department are also assisting.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-694-4773.