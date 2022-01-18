State Police are investigating a hit-and run in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left one person dead Monday in Montgomery County.

Around 9:10 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to Interstate 495 due to a report of a body on the shoulder of the road in the area of U.S. Route 29.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was identified as Danny Junior Beckford, 32, of Washington D.C. Beckford was struck walking near the scene.

Investigators have not confirmed the time or where Beckford was before being hit. It is also unknown why he was walking on the road at the time of the crash. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-392-1231.