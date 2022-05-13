State park in Western Maryland looking to build "glamping" campsites

SWANTON, Md. — A state park in western Maryland could soon get official "glamping" campsites.

The Maryland Park Service has posted an invitation to bid to develop “glamping” campsites at Big Run State Park, located in Garrett County, Maryland to serve visitors from both within and outside the state. For more information, please follow this link: https://t.co/Xq2TEIZbYM — Maryland State Parks (@MDStateParks) May 13, 2022

The Maryland Park Service is looking for a contractor to build "glamping" sites at Big Run State Park in Garrett County, with a possibility to add sites at other state parks. The lodging could include "raised platforms, tents, cabins, or tiny houses."

The request-for-proposal notes that Big Run currently has 29 "primitive campsites" and has no cell phone service.

A pre-conference bid will be held at 11 a.m. May 17 at the park's Big Run Pavilion, 10368 Savage River Road in Swanton.

The Park Service's announcement says "the contractor would be responsible for making reservations, maintaining the campsites to Park Service Standards, enforcing park rules and regulations and communicating to staff any issues that may arise. Maintaining of sites will include mowing, keeping fire rings clean and site surface clean. It will also include the sale of firewood, provision of restroom facilities and trash removal for campers."

