State offering $10 Uber credits on New Years Eve

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation and Responsibility.org are putting $10,000 towards an initiative that offers discounted Uber rides on New Years Eve.

From 4pm Friday to 7am Saturday, Maryland residents can redeem a $10 Uber credit by clicking here, while supplies last.

Credits are limited to one per rider, and must be applied in the Uber app prior to scheduling a ride. The discount does not apply to surcharges, government fees, tolls, or tips and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts.

According to the state 120 people died and more than 2,600 were injured on Maryland roadways last year due to impaired driving.