State of Maryland, Washington Commanders settle civil dispute over season ticket security deposits

BALTIMORE — Maryland and the Washington Commanders football team have settled a civil dispute over fan security deposits.

Attorney General Brian Frosh accused the team of violating the Consumer Protection Act, when it failed to return deposit money to season ticket holders whose seat licenses had either expired, been canceled, or terminated.

The team allegedly returned the deposit, only if requested in writing.

“For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” said Frosh.

As part of the settlement, the Commanders reportedly agreed to refund all unreturned security deposits to former ticket holders within 30 days.

The team will also pay a civil penalty of $250,000.

Frosh began investigating the matter after it was referred to his office by Congress in April.

Anyone who believes they're owed a refund can call 410-576-6569.