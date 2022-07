State Income Taxes due Friday following 90 day extension

ANNAPOLIS — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 14, 2022) - Comptroller Peter Franchot reminds Maryland taxpayers that tomorrow, Friday, July 15, 2022, is the deadline to file and pay state individual income taxes for tax year 2021.

"Many Marylanders and their families are still struggling from the hits they’ve taken during the pandemic. My decision to push back the filing deadline for the third straight year has given taxpayers who need it some extra breathing room, “ Comptroller Franchot said. “Agency staff will help set up payment plans for those who are unable to pay the full amount owed, however all taxpayers must file and pay what they can by July 15.”

Earlier this year, Comptroller Franchot extended the individual income tax filing and payment due date to Friday, July 15, 2022. No interest or penalties will be assessed if returns are filed and taxes owed are paid by Friday. The deadline for first and second quarter individual estimated tax payments for tax year 2022 was also moved to July 15, 2022. These extensions do not apply to pass-through entities or corporate estimated tax filers.

Since the start of tax season January 24, the Comptroller’s Office has issued nearly $2.3 billion in refunds to more than 2.1 million taxpayers. Last year, the Comptroller’s Office processed nearly 3.3 million returns and disbursed $3.2 billion in refunds.

This is the third consecutive year Comptroller Franchot has extended filing and payment deadlines for state individual income taxes to July 15, each time to assist taxpayers facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.

In 2021, the agency detected and blocked more than 11,000 fraudulent tax returns and withheld $20.5 million in fraudulent refunds. Since the start of the current tax filing season, the Comptroller’s Office has intercepted and blocked 3,101 fraudulent returns worth $6.7 million.

Comptroller Franchot urges Marylanders to file and pay electronically, as it’s the most secure and efficient way to submit a tax return. Most Marylanders who file electronically receive their state refunds in less than three business days. Marylanders can electronically file their state tax returns through the state’s free iFile system, which can be accessed at www.marylandtaxes.gov

The agency urges filers to consult our blocked tax preparers list prior to turning over any personal identifiable information to a third party.

Free state tax assistance is available through the Comptroller’s 12 taxpayer service offices, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In-person and virtual appointments must be scheduled in advance at https://marylandtaxes.gov/locations.php

Payments plans available for taxpayers unable to pay in full.

For more information on any tax-related matter, call 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov