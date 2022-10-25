State gives $250,000 to jump-start Glen Burnie Town Center revitalization

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Central Glen Burnie will be getting new signage, public art and improvements to the B&A trailhead, thanks to a $250,000 state grant that Anne Arundel County just received.

It's part of a plan to revitalize Glen Burnie Town Center, a project finalized earlier this year. The Town Center consists of the junction of Crain Highway and Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard, which includes several privately-owned acres of land and some county-owned land that's currently used for public parking.

A market study by Mahan Rykiel Associates done last year said "the Glen Burnie sub-market is by far the most affordable in rents and housing unit costs. This makes it attractive for homebuyers and renters looking for affordable housing options but begs the question about “sense of place” for those living there."

The county's Economic Development Corporation hopes to conduct a community brand process, redevelop underused properties, do a litter clean-up campaign, make streetscape improvements and traffic-calming, and consider setting up a "TIF" district (a tax increment financing district, which basically lets local government pay for improvements up front in hopes of having those improvements pay off through future tax revenue.)

Jill Seamon, interim CEO of Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corporation, said in a statement today:

“We’ve always known that the physical appearance and public accessibility of a business is essential to its economic success. We’re confident that improving both elements of the Glen Burnie Town Center will not only benefit its businesses but also strengthen the surrounding community.”

County Executive Steuart Pittman said he's "thrilled" to see some of the study's recommendations get a grant, and County Councilmember Allison Pickard, who represents the area, called the announcement "a fantastic step forward" for Glen Burnie.

More information on the revitalization plan is available here.