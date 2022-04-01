Starting this fall, people can choose their own sex on their Social Security records

WASHINGTON — This fall, the Social Security Administration says it will allow people to choose their own sex that would show up on their Social Security Number record.

Those opting to update their existing record will need to apply for a replacement Social Security Number card.

Although documentation will still be needed to prove your identity when applying, medical or legal documentation of sex designation will not be required once the new policy goes into effect.

In February, the agency started accepting documents containing non-binary identifiers for original and replacement Social Security card applications, and other records requests.

“The Social Security Administration is committed to reducing barriers and ensuring the fair treatment of the LGBTQ+ community by updating our procedures for Social Security number records,” said Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi. “This policy change will allow people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation.”

The move comes a day after the Department of Homeland Security announced similar changes to the process of obtaining a U.S. passport.