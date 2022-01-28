Stanley Black & Decker layoffs as company looks to 'align cost structure with the current environment'

BALTIMORE — Back in 2018, Maryland added hundreds of jobs at Stanley Black & Decker. Now, it looks like some of those employees are out of work.

Recently it was reported that there were massive layoffs at the local offices.

In a statement, Stanley Black & Decker said they've been taking steps to align their cost structure with the current environment which has resulted in a "small percentage of employees being let go from the company."

They said this included primarily salaried employees with "limited impact" to their manufacturing and distribution center operations.

"An early retirement package will be offered to eligible employees, and unfortunately was not ready for them this week," the company continued in the statement. "Eligible employees will be notified soon about an early retirement package, including those who have already been let go from the company."