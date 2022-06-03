Stanley Black & Decker donates tools to Baltimore County firefighters going to Ukraine on search, rescue mission

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Stanley Black & Decker is donating $25,000 worth of tools to Baltimore area firefighters assisting in the search, rescue and recovery operations in Ukraine.

Friday marks the 100th day of Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Those tools are being donated to Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company’s Search and Rescue Team, in partnership with the Emergency Volunteer Project.

A team of 63 firefighters from across the country, including 10 volunteer firefighters from Baltimore County, will be traveling to Ukraine with most of the tools, while some more will be shipped.

“The time and expertise that our local firefighters are providing to the people of Ukraine is critical. We are proud to support their heroic efforts with our best performing tools that are as tough as they are,” said Tabata Gomez, President, Hand Tools, Accessories & Storage, Stanley Black & Decker.

Members of the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company conduct Stanley Black & Decker’s annual safety trainings, and through this partnership, Stanley Black & Decker learned about the department’s plans to go to Ukraine to help with relief efforts.

Stanley Black & Decker fulfilled a wish list of hand tools, accessories and storage to equip the team with the supplies needed for the mission.

These products will help the firefighters locate and rescue victims of the war. Tools like hammers and blades will be used when demolition or cutting applications are necessary and mobile storage boxes will help them carry their equipment through tough terrain.