BEL AIR, Md. — Stafford Road at Craigs Corner Road in Darlington will close beginning on or about Tuesday, September 6 for approximately nine months while the bridge over Deer Creek is rehabilitated.

School buses and emergency vehicles will not be permitted through the area at any time.

Detours will be in place and motorists who travel this section of Stafford Road should make other arrangements.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is located here on the county website.