Stabbing inside boys locker room leads to lockdown at Kent County High School

WORTON, Md. — Kent County High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning, after a stabbing occurred inside the boys athletic locker room.

For unknown reasons, two students got into a fight leading one to stab the other.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The student accused of the stabbing has already been released from the hospital, and is in police custody.

The lockdown was lifted before the end of second period.

Afternoon school dismissal will be at the normally scheduled time.