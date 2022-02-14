Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stabbing inside boys locker room leads to lockdown at Kent County High School

items.[0].image.alt
Kent County High School Website
Kent Co High School
Posted at 2:11 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 14:11:38-05

WORTON, Md. — Kent County High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning, after a stabbing occurred inside the boys athletic locker room.

For unknown reasons, two students got into a fight leading one to stab the other.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The student accused of the stabbing has already been released from the hospital, and is in police custody.

The lockdown was lifted before the end of second period.

Afternoon school dismissal will be at the normally scheduled time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019