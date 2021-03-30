St. Pius X Montessori Catholic School in Rodgers Forge to close at the end of the school year

RODGERS FORGE, Md. — The St. Pius X Montessori Catholic School in Rodgers Forge has announced they will close at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

According to the school, years of declining enrollment has been made worse by the pandemic and caused financial strain on the school and parish.

They say that with enrollment at only 25 percent capacity, the school cannot meet operational expenses or the growing needs of the students.

"The school will have a deficit of over $100,000 this year, despite financial support from the parish," the letter reads. "The daily operating costs and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have made the sustainability of our school impossible without going further into substantial debt and jeopardizing our ability to provide the quality Catholic education that our parents expect and our students deserve."