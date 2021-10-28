St. Mary's County Sheriff looking for driver in deadly hit and run crash with horse and buggy

LOVEVILLE, Md. — The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office needs help finding the driver in a deadly hit and run crash with a horse and buggy.

It happened Wednesday around 7:30am at the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road.

Deputies arrived to find a collision between a Chevy pickup and horse drawn buggy.

The impact killed 65-year-old Henry Brubacher Stauffer, who had been thrown from the buggy.

Before police got on scene, the driver of the Chevy had already fled.

Investigators believe the pickup caused the crash when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic on Point Lookout Road.

Officials say alcohol and/or drugs may have played a factor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision should call Corporal Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328 or by email at jason.smith@stmarysmd.com.