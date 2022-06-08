St. John's College mourns the loss of campus dog, the unofficial mascot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's been a sad few days in Annapolis, as St. John's College has to move forward without their beloved campus dog, Arcadia Marie Spector.

Also known as Cadie, she passed on Friday June 3, 2022. Her exact age was unknown, but she was around 17.

A ceremony to remember Arcadia will take place this fall when students return to campus.

Arcadia is known as the "Six Million Dollar Dog" around campus. The name was born when a donor promised the college a $6 million donation, provided a dog would be on campus at all times.

The Jack Russell Terrier was adopted from a shelter and received special training before coming to the campus in 2006.

To those on campus that didn't know her, she was seen as a bit withdrawn. However, she was very energetic and loved to sit on the laps of students who visited Taylor Waters, director of student services.

Arcadia would serve as a comfort dog to students as they visited Waters' office over the years.

She would even show her school spirit in the gym at games as she watched from the sidelines.

Some of her favorite foods included gourmet cheeses, peanut butter, bacon and turkey burgers. These weren't just any turkey burgers, these were specifically made for her by the assistant to the Dean, Heather Latham.

Arcadia will be deeply missed by the St. John's College community.