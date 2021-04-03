St. John the Evangelist Bicentennial begins

HYDES, Md. — Big night. Big month. Big year for St John the Evangelist in Hydes.

The church is the oldest catholic church in Baltimore County. This year the church is celebrating its 200th birthday.

The special people you are about to meet will have you believe in divine intervention.

You could say they followed their hearts to cross paths at the heart of the cross. It is amazing that back, way back in the day, priests went house to house, really barn to barn, on horseback to hold mass.

Catholics could not build churches, then St. John’s was born 200 years ago and the stories are endless. Bed and Debbie Jenkins found out that they are related to the people who granted the church property way back when.

Margo Kelly will talk about her love affair with the church. Adele Alvather and her husband John have been parishioners for 45 years. Jennifer Ehrlich will talk about her family history from the altar to the pews. It is amazing to see the connection made at this church.

On April 18th, Archbishop Lori will lead mass to begin the year long celebration at St. John the Evangelist.