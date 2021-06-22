SquashWise plans to redevelop old Greyhound bus terminal

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's only public-school squash program plans to expand access to city student-athletes with its new location in Mount Vernon.

In May, SquashWise acquired the historic Greyhound bus terminal on the campus of the Maryland Center for History and Culture.

SquashWise told WMAR-2 News the purchase will help advance equity and opportunity in education and squash for Baltimore youth.

"SquashWise is thrilled to co-locate with the Maryland Center for History and Culture,” said Abby Markoe, executive director and co-founder of SquashWise. “As institutions with a shared mission to promote lifelong learning, the campus will truly embody the values of education, growth, and community and contribute to the vibrancy and revitalization of the Market Center Historic District.”

SquashWise has been operating in the city since 2008.

"We started with 14 students and have grown to more than 100," said Markoe.

The non-profit partners with Baltimore City student-athletes to play, learn, and grow in various aspects of their lives, using squash as an opportunity-generator. The program offers a combination of tutoring, squash coaching and competition, fitness, and college and career readiness.

City middle schoolers and high schoolers in the program get coaching and a chance to compete along with academic tutoring, mentoring, and counseling in college and career preparation.

"I started playing when I was in 7th grade," said Abisola Abina.

Abina is a rising junior Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

"At first I didn't even know what squash was," said the 16-year-old. "It has helped me grow athletically and academically. It's also given me the opportunity to travel.'

SquashWise plans to move into its new space at 601 N. Howard in 2023.

For more information on SquashWise click here.