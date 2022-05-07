Watch
Springfest's headline concert canceled due to severe coastal storms conditions

Posted at 6:31 PM, May 07, 2022
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Another cancellation for tonight. Springfest's headline concert with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas has been canceled due to coastal storm conditions worsening.

In a statement from City Manager Terry McGean, he claims that "with standing water in the entertainment pavilion and increasing wind gust projections, we simply cannot risk the safety of our concertgoers and staff."

Organizers ask that guests contact their point of purchase to get refund information.

The next Springfest won't be until 2023.

