Springfest's headline concert canceled due to severe coastal storms conditions

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Another cancellation for tonight. Springfest's headline concert with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas has been canceled due to coastal storm conditions worsening.

In a statement from City Manager Terry McGean, he claims that "with standing water in the entertainment pavilion and increasing wind gust projections, we simply cannot risk the safety of our concertgoers and staff."

Organizers ask that guests contact their point of purchase to get refund information.

This is not the news we had hoped for, but safety always comes first. Unfortunately, the Coastal Storm conditions have worsened and tonight's concert has been canceled. We look forward to sunnier skies next year! pic.twitter.com/WGmER2U04X — Town of Ocean City (@TownofOceanCity) May 7, 2022

The next Springfest won't be until 2023.

