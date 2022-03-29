Sports retail giant, Fanatics, bringing 135 jobs to Aberdeen with new distribution center

ABERDEEN, Md. — Sports retail giant, Fanatics, is planning to open a new 500,000 square-foot distribution center in Harford County.

The company said it would lease an existing facility at 727 Old Philadelphia Road in Aberdeen, where it plans to incorporate material-handling equipment over the next two years.

According to the Maryland Department of Commerce, the move will bring 135 full-time jobs to the area.

The idea behind the location is the convenience to the Port of Baltimore and BWI Airport, allowing Fanatics to reach a global customer base.

Fanatics is eligible for up to $5,000 in workforce training grants annually through Harford County, which will also work with the company on workforce transportation solutions. The company is also eligible for the state’s More Jobs for Marylanders program, as well as the Job Creation Tax Credit.

