Spirit aircraft makes an emergency landing back to BWI following apparent engine fire

BALTIMORE — A Spirit aircraft flying from Baltimore to Orlando had to circle back 30 minutes after takeoff due to a "mechanical issue."

In a statement to ABC News, the airline states that flight 2077 "landed safely at BWI, and guests deplaned under normal procedures. Safety is our top priority, and the plane will be removed from service and inspected by our maintenance department. "

"Spirit Airlines flight 2077 from Baltimore to Orlando returned back to Baltimore following a suspected mechanical issue after departure. The plane landed safely at BWI, and Guests deplaned under normal procedures. Safety is our top priority, and the plane will be removed from service and inspected by our maintenance department."

The Spirit Airlines flight experienced an engine fire shortly after it departed from BWI at 8:35 p.m. Friday evening.

According to Flightaware, the flight departed BWI at 2:21 p.m. Friday and made an emergency landing at 8:51 p.m.

To view the timeline, click here.