Special officer shot at impound lot in Anne Arundel County

FORT MEADE — 3 people are in custody after a shootout involving police in Anne Arundel county.

It happend around 6:30pm Tuesday.

Anne Arundel county police were called to help Metropolitan police when shots were fired at their facility in Fort Meade along Route 198.

MPD says the shooting was at their temporary impound lot. The the officer saw the suspects and approached them. That's when suspects started shooting, and the officer shot back at them.

At this time, it's not clear if anyone was hurt.

Police are still looking for two suspects who fled the scene.

U.S. Park police and Maryland State police are assisting in the investigation.