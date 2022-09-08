Special Education teacher at Atholton High School faces child porn charges

COLUMBIA, Md. — A special education teacher at Atholton High School in Howard County has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Lawrence Costella was arrested Wednesday by Baltimore County Police.

Principal Robert Motley said Costella was in his second year teaching at the school.

Both Motley and County Schools Superintendent, Michael Martirano, sent letters to parents notifying them of the incident.

"I know that this announcement has caused many of our staff, families and students to be concerned," wrote Martirano. "Our parents entrust us to keep our children safe, and that responsibility is our top priority. Though it’s important to allow the legal process to play out, I am extremely disturbed as a result of learning of these charges."

Prior to being hired, Martirano said Costella had been fingerprinted and undergone a criminal background and reference check.

Costella is currently on administrative leave and prohibited from being on school property, pending the outcome of the case.

A substitute teacher will be filling in for Costella in the meantime, according to Motley.