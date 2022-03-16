Sparrows Point company to create 2,000 jobs producing synthetic gloves

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — The United States uses 110 billion medical exam gloves each year, yet only produces about one percent of them.

When United Safety Technology looked for a site where it could mass produce them, it needed space and a lot of it, which it found in what was once Bethlehem Steel’s Cold Mill Building.

“Our production lines are 550 feet long, 55 feet tall, 15 feet wide and composed of about 420,000 tons of steel each,” explained the company’s CEO, Dan Izhaky.

The company also needed a strong labor force, and local leaders are anticipating a windfall of jobs.

“We are thrilled to welcome you and the nearly 2,000 jobs that this investment represents,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

Born out of need from the pandemic, United Safety Technology’s mission is to provide American-made products to America’s frontline workers and it’s already making N95 respirators.

“We had to scour the entire world to procure and distribute tens of millions of masks and gloves and gowns and other PPE,” recalled Gov. Larry Hogan.

Now, with the help of a $96 million federal grant, the company is expected to help reduce the country’s dependence on others for critical medical supplies.

“The question is how do we compete with foreign-made, factories that are using slave labor, that are using unfair practices and aren’t really concerned about the environment?” said Izhaky. “We’re committed to making it work.”