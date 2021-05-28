Southwest Baltimore residents take to the streets to protest violence

BALTIMORE — Prosecutors aren't the only ones teaming up to prevent violence, community members in Southwest Baltimore held a prayer walk early Thursday evening.

BPD's Southwest District Chaplain Program and Word for Life ministries organized the event.

"We also need the young people to see us and we be that example that the young people need to see and when they see how we are serving God and how we are worshipping God and the things that God was doing for us they too will turn their-self around," said President of Southwest District Police Community Relation Council Ardelia Wilson.

Organizers also say they hope the walk helped more people feel connected since churches were closed for so long during the pandemic.